BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

June 9 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.06 billion as of june 8 versus $1.10 billion as of june 7
* Home Capital Group - hisa deposit balances were $105.5 million as of june 8 versus $105.9 million as of june 7
* Home Capital Group - gics in a cashable $140 million as of june 8 versus $140 million as of june 7
* Home Capital Group - total gic deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.11 billion as of june 8
* Home Capital Group- continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity