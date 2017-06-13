BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

June 13 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 12 versus $1.06 billion as of June 9
* Home Capital Group Inc - total guaranteed investment certificate deposits $ 12,052.5 million as of june 12 versus $12,094.7 million as of June 9
* Home Capital Group Inc - HISA deposit balances $104.6 million as of June 12 versus $105.0 million as of June 9
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $141 million as of June 12 versus $140 million as of June 9
* Home Capital Group Inc - continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity