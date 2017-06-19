FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2017 / 8:45 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc-

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home Capital Group Inc - hisa deposit balances $$98.5 million as of june 16 versus $98.7 million as of june 15

* Home Capital Group Inc - total guaranteed investment certificate deposits $12,032.2 million as of june 16 versus $12,046.5 million as of june 15

* Home Capital Group Inc - gics in a cashable position $141 million as of june 16 versus $142 million as of june 15

* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.10 billion as of june 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.