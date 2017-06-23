FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
#Market News
June 23, 2017 / 8:42 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc-

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home Capital-‍aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at about $1.23 billion as of june 22, 2017 ​

* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $141 million as of june 22 versus $141 million as of june 21

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍home trust high interest savings account (hisa) deposit balances stood at approximately $112 million as of june 22, 2017​

* Home Capital Group Inc says ‍continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity​

* Home Capital Group Inc - total guaranteed investment certificate deposits $12,038.7 million as of june 22 versus $12,025.7 million as of june 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

