in 2 months
BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
#Market News
June 26, 2017 / 8:35 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.36 billion as of June 23, 2017​

* Home Capital Group Inc - GICs in a cashable position $143 million as of June 23 versus $141 million as of June 22

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍home trust high interest savings account (HISA) deposit balances stood at approximately $112 million as of June 23, 2017​

* Home Capital Group Inc says ‍continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity​

* Home Capital Group Inc - total GIC deposits, including oaken and broker GICs, stood at approximately $12.07 billion as of June 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

