BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

June 27 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.43 billion as of june 26, 2017
* Home Capital Group Inc - home trust high interest savings account (HISA) deposit balances stood at approximately $112 million as of June 26, 2017
* Home capital group inc - total GIC deposits, including oaken and broker GICS, stood at approximately $12.08 billion as of June 26, 2017
* Home capital group inc - reported it continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity
* Home capital group inc - GICS in a cashable position $145 million as of June 26 versus $143 million as of June 23