BRIEF-Home Capital Q1 Earnings Per Share C$0.43

May 8 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.43

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.40 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* OVERALL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO DECLINE FROM ELEVATED LEVELS OF 2017

* QTRLY SINGLE-FAMILY RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE ORIGINATIONS OF $869.7 MILLION COMPARED WITH $1.71 BILLION IN Q1 2017

* HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018

* HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $88.1 MILLION VERSUS $125.9 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $103.765 MILLION VERSUS $147.742 MILLION

* Q1 2018 TOTAL LOANS UNDER ADMINISTRATION OF $22.54 BILLION VERSUS $27.17 BILLION IN Q1 2017