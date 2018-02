Feb 14 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* HOME CAPITAL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.38

* QTRLY ‍NET INTEREST INCOME $91.7 MILLION VERSUS $120.6 MILLION LAST YEAR ​

* SAYS TOTAL LOANS UNDER ADMINISTRATION AT END OF QUARTER $22.51 BILLION, DECREASED BY 14.8% OR $3.91 BILLION FROM $26.42 BILLION AT END OF 2016