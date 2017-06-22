FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
BRIEF-Home Capital reaches agreement with Berkshire Hathaway for investment of up to C$400 mln in common equity
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2017 / 3:34 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Home Capital reaches agreement with Berkshire Hathaway for investment of up to C$400 mln in common equity

2 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital reaches agreement with Berkshire Hathaway for investment of up to C$400 million in common equity and provision of new C$2 billion credit facility

* Proceeds from common equity investment provide additional liquidity and capital in near term

* Home Capital Group Inc - replacement of existing emergency credit facility on improved terms, providing company with a lower cost backstop facility

* Says approximately C$247 million of C$400 million equity investment is subject to shareholder approval

* Home Capital Group - Berkshire Hathaway to indirectly acquire C$400 million of Co's common shares on private placement basis

* Berkshire Hathaway to provide a new c$2 billion line of credit facility to home trust company

* Home Capital Group-board determined that Berkshire transaction provides current shareholders with best available combination of transaction certainty

* Expects to have sufficient liquidity over coming months to repay all amounts outstanding under new credit agreement

* Home Capital Group Inc - Berkshire will not be granted any rights to nominate directors of company or any governance rights as an equity holder

* Home Capital - Berkshire, through unit, agreed to make initial investment of C$153,225,739 to buy 16,044,580 common shares on a private placement basis

* Says each common share in initial investment will be issued at a price of C$9.55 per common share

* Home Capital-Berkshire, through unit, agreed to make additional investment of C$246,774,261 to buy 23,955,420 common shares on private placement basis

* Says each common share in additional investment will be issued at a price of approximately C$10.30 per common share

* Home capital-co will draw on new credit agreement to repay all amounts outstanding under existing credit agreement, existing credit agreement will be terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.