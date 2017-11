Nov 28 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* HOME CAPITAL - HAS RECEIVED DRAFT STATEMENT OF CLAIM PREPARED ON BEHALF OF WEST FACE

* HOME CAPITAL GROUP - ‍WEST FACE LONG TERM OPPORTUNITIES GLOBAL MASTER LP OPTED OUT OF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT OF SECURITIES CLASS ACTION EARLIER THIS YEAR

* HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC - ‍AMOUNT CLAIMED AS DAMAGES IN THE DRAFT STATEMENT OF CLAIM​ WOULD BE $70 MILLION