Dec 18 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* HOME CAPITAL ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER AND OTHER EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

* HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC - VICTOR DIRISIO WILL BE JOINING COMPANY AS NEW CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER

* HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC - MIKE FORSHEE WILL JOIN COMPANY AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, UNDERWRITING, EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: