FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Home Capital to sell commercial mortgage portfolio valued at C$1.2 bln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Home Capital to sell commercial mortgage portfolio valued at C$1.2 bln

2 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital announces agreement with kingsett capital to sell commercial mortgage assets valued at approximately C$1.2 billion

* Home Capital Group Inc - proceeds expected to enhance liquidity and reduce amount drawn under company's C$2 billion credit facility

* Home Capital Group Inc - initial gross proceeds to company will be 97 pct of outstanding principal value of mortgages

* Home Capital - under terms of agreement, Kingsett will purchase portfolio for 99.61 pct of outstanding principal value, less a share of future credit losses

* Home Capital Group Inc - expects to record a loss on transaction of approximately $15 million, before income taxes

* Home Capital Group - net cash proceeds to company in q3 of 2017 are expected to be approximately $1.16 billion

* Home Capital Group - transaction helps stabilize home capital's liquidity position

* Home Capital - proceeds from transaction are expected to have an immediate impact by "enabling us to enhance our liquidity and reduce outstanding debt"

* Home Capital announces agreement with Kingsett Capital to sell commercial mortgage assets valued at approximately $1.2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.