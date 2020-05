BRIEF-Home Consortium Sees Final FY20 Distribution At Minimum Of $0.05/Security

May 7 (Reuters) - Home Consortium Ltd:

* FINAL FY20 DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE REINSTATED AT A MINIMUM OF $0.05/SECURITY

* CASH IMPACT OF COVID-19 TENANT SUPPORT SEEN AT ABOUT $6-7 MILLION IN FY20

* $142 MILLION IN LIQUIDITY AS AT 30 APRIL & NO DEBT MATURITIES UNTIL FY23

* EXEC CHAIRMAN & CEO TO REDUCE FIXED REMUNERATION BY 100% FROM 1 APRIL TO 30 JUNE

* DIRECTORS TO REDUCE FEES BY 50% FROM 1 APRIL TO 30 JUNE

* CASH FLOW IMPACT IN FY20 FROM COVID-19 RENT ABATEMENTS TO BE MORE THAN OFFSET BY MANY CASH FLOW PRESERVATION MEASURES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: