BRIEF-Home Depot CFO- Don't see housing market slowdown in 2018, 2019 and 2020

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc

* On conf call - online sales rose about 19 percent in q3, now representing about 6.2% of total sales

* Lumber, appliances, electrical, indoor garden and tools had double digit comp sales in Q3, building materials and flooring above company’s average comp

* Several stores, particularly in areas like Puerto Rico, St. Thomas and St. Croix, were forced to remain closed for an extended period

* Q3 big-ticket sales - transactions over $900- which represent about 22% of our U.S. Sales, were up 12.1%

* Q3 increase in big-ticket sales was driven by strength in appliances, vinyl plank floorings and several pro heavy categories

* Q3 sales to professional customers grew double-digits, pro-heavy categories such as lumber, wire, insulation, had double-digit growth

* CFO- “macro environment remains supportive, and we believe housing is a tailwind for our business”

* CFO- "as we think about housing broadly and fears of slowdown, we don't see that for 2018, 2019 and 2020"