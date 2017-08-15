FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Home Depot Q2 earnings per share $2.25
August 15, 2017 / 10:09 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Home Depot Q2 earnings per share $2.25

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc

* The Home Depot announces second quarter results; updates fiscal year 2017 guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $2.25

* Q2 sales $28.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $27.84 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales up about 5.3 percent

* Comparable store sales for Q2 of fiscal 2017 were positive 6.3 percent, and comp sales for U.S. stores were positive 6.6 percent​

* Sees FY 2017 comp sales up approximately 5.5 percent​

* Company also raised its diluted earnings-per-share growth guidance for year​

* Company's diluted earnings-per-share growth guidance includes impact of $7 billion of share repurchases for fiscal 2017​

* Now expects FY 2017 diluted earnings-per-share growth of approximately 13.0 percent from fiscal 2016 to $7.29​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $7.25, revenue view $99.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

