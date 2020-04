April 1 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc:

* THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES BUSINESS UPDATES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* HOME DEPOT INC - ADDED 80 HOURS OF PAID TIME OFF FOR ALL FULL-TIME HOURLY ASSOCIATES

* HOME DEPOT INC - WEEKS AGO, VOLUNTARILY FROZE PRICING NATIONWIDE ACROSS PRODUCT CATEGORIES IN HIGH DEMAND DUE TO COVID-19

* HOME DEPOT INC - ADDED 40 HOURS OF PAID TIME OFF FOR PART-TIME HOURLY ASSOCIATES

* HOME DEPOT - EXECUTED "STOP-SALE" ON ALL N95 MASKS IN STORES AND HOMEDEPOT.COM