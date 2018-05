May 23 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc:

* HOME DEPOT - PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING

* HOME DEPOT INC - PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY'S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED Source text: (bit.ly/2IJhqA0) Further company coverage: