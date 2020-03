BRIEF-Home Depot Temporarily Adjusts Store Hours, Extends Paid Time Off Due To Covid-19

March 18 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc -

* THE HOME DEPOT TEMPORARILY ADJUSTS STORE HOURS AND EXTENDS PAID TIME OFF IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* HOME DEPOT INC - STARTING THIS WEEK, ALL HOURLY FULL-TIME ASSOCIATES WILL RECEIVE ADDITIONAL 80 HOURS OF PAID SICK OR PERSONAL TIME

* HOME DEPOT INC - ‍​BEGINNING MARCH 19, PART-TIME HOURLY ASSOCIATES WILL RECEIVE ADDITIONAL 40 HOURS OF PAID SICK OR PERSONAL TIME

* HOME DEPOT INC - ‍​BEGINNING MARCH 19, STORES WILL NOW CLOSE DAILY AT 6 P.M.; OPENING HOURS WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED

* HOME DEPOT INC - ADJUSTED HOURS WILL GIVE STORES ABILITY TO STAFF APPROPRIATELY AND PROVIDE ADDITIONAL TIME TO RESTOCK SHELVES AND PERFORM CLEANING

* HOME DEPOT INC - MANY ITEMS ARE IN HIGH DEMAND; CO'S MERCHANTS, SUPPLY CHAIN TEAMS PRIORITIZING REPLENISHMENT AND RESTOCKING AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE