Oct 26 (Reuters) - HOME INVEST BELGIUM SA:

* 9M NET RENTAL RESULT EUR 16.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9M OPERATING RESULT BEFORE PORTFOLIO RESULTS EUR 10.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9M NET RESULT EUR ‍​11.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET VALUE PER SHARE AT END SEPT EUR ‍69.20​ VERSUS EUR 65.19 YEAR AGO

* TO DISTRIBUTE INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYABLE IN CASH IN DEC 2017 OF € 3.75 PER SHARE‍​‍​ Source text: goo.gl/BLYBXP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)