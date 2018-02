BRIEF-Home Invest Belgium FY Net Result Down At EUR 13.2 Million

Feb 22 (Reuters) - HOME INVEST BELGIUM SA:

* FY NET RENTAL PROFIT EUR ‍​22.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING RESULT BEFORE PORTFOLIO RESULTS EUR ‍​13.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS ITS CONFIDENCE IN THE CONTINUED GROWTH OF THE COMPANY’S RESULTS

* FY NET RESULT EUR 13.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR OF € 4.50 GROSS PER SHARE‍​

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT DECEMBER 31 OF EUR 7.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.4 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* FAIR VALUE OF INVESTMENT PROPERTIES IN OPERATION AND DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS € 457.6 MILLION ON DEC 31

* AVERAGE OCCUPANCY RATE FOR 2017 AMOUNTS TO 90.49%, TO COMPARE TO 90.18% YEAR AGO

* END-DEC. NAV PER SHARE OF EUR 65.98 VERSUS EUR 65.19 YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2EOf9BC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)