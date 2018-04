April 24 (Reuters) - EURONEXT:

* HOME INVEST BELGIUM SA ISSUES 139,049 NEW ORDINARY SHARES TO BE LISTED ON EURONEXT BRUSSELS AS OF MAY 2

* REFERENCE PRICE OF HOME INVEST BELGIUM SA NEW SHARES IS 86.3 EUR

* NEW NUMBER OF OUTSTANDING HOME INVEST BELGIUM SA SHARES AFTER ISSUE WILL BE 3,299,858 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)