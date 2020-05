BRIEF-Home Invest Belgium Q1 Consolidated Net Result Turns To Loss Of 1.1 Million Euros

May 19 (Reuters) - HOME INVEST BELGIUM SA:

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO EUR 634.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 629.9 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2019

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME EUR 1.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 35.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET RENTAL INCOME EUR 6.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS EUR 1.1 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 31.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED EPRA EARNINGS PER SHARE EUR 0.63 VERSUS EUR 0.30 YEAR AGO

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, DEBT RATIO (IFRS) 50.18% VERSUS 50.11% AS OF DEC 31, 2019

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, UNDRAWN CREDIT LINES AVAILABLE EUR 65.0 MILLION

* Q1 AVERAGE OCCUPANCY RATE OF INVESTMENT PROPERTIES AVAILABLE FOR RENT 95.1% VERSUS 94.9% YEAR AGO

* TO DATE, COMPANY EXPECTS ONLY LIMITED IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON PROJECTS DELIVERY DATES

* TO DATE, COMPANY EXPECTS ONLY LIMITED IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON PROJECTS DELIVERY DATES

* COVID-19: ANTICIPATES MATERIAL IMPACT ON 2020 FIGURES AND CERTAIN LIABILITIES AND ASSETS CALCULATION