BRIEF-Home24 Aims For FY Adj EBITDA Break-Even In 2020

April 7 (Reuters) - home24 SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: HOME24 SE: HOME24 PUBLISHES ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR 2019: HOME24 CONFIRMS THE AUDITED FINANCIAL FIGURES FOR 2019: 20% REVENUE GROWTH AND Q4 PROFITABILITY ON THE BASIS OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

* PRELIMINARY 2019 FINANCIALS CONFIRMED

* OUTLOOK IS BASED ON CURRENT COVID-19 PANDEMIC INFORMATION

* OUTLOOK 2020: REVENUE GROWTH RATES IN CONSTANT CURRENCY IN RANGE OF +10 % TO +20 %

* OUTLOOK 2020: AIMS FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA BREAK-EVEN IN 2020, IN A RANGE OF PLUS TO MINUS 2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)