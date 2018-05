BRIEF-Home24 Q1 Adjusted EBITDA Up At EUR - 5.1 Mln

May 3 (Reuters) - ROCKET INTERNET SE:

* HOME24 ACCELERATES GROWTH AND CONTINUES ON PATH TO PROFITABILITY IN FIRST QUARTER 2018

* HOME24 REVENUE INCREASED TO EUR 84.5M, UP 30% YEAR-ON-YEAR AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES

* HOME24 - GROSS PROFIT MARGIN UP 1 PERCENTAGE POINT YEAR-ON-YEAR TO 45% FOR Q1 2018

* HOME24 - IMPROVED ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM MINUS EUR 7.2M IN Q1 2017 TO MINUS EUR 5.1M IN Q1 2018

* HOME24 - WE FOLLOW A CLEAR PATH TO REACH BREAK-EVEN IN MEDIUM-TERM

* HOME24 - LATAM CONTINUED TO BE PROFITABLE ON AN ADJUSTED EBITDA BASIS IN Q1 2018