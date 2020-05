BRIEF-Home24 Sees Profitable Q2 On Adj EBITDA Basis

May 12 (Reuters) - home24 SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: HOME24 SE: HOME24 SHOWS STRONG GROWTH IN Q1 2020 AND IN PARALLEL INCREASES THE ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN BY 13 PERCENTAGE POINTS COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF -3% COMPARED TO -16% IN Q1 2019

* Q2 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE PROFITABLE ON ADJUSTED EBITDA BASIS

* STRONG ORDER INTAKE IN APRIL DRIVEN BY ONLINE DEMAND

* Q1 GROUP REVENUES OF EUR 103 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 93 MILLION)

* IN APRIL ORDER INTAKE GREW BY 88% IN EUROPE AND 39% IN BRAZIL COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR'S LEVEL