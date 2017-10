BRIEF-Homebuilder Galliford sees 60 pct growth in pretax profit to FY 2021

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Galliford Try Plc

* FINAL DIVIDEND 64 PENCE PER SHARE

* TOTAL DIVIDEND UP 17 PERCENT TO 96 PENCE PER SHARE

* GALLIFORD TRY PLC - FY PRETAX PROFIT 58.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 135 MILLION STG IN 2016

* FY REVENUE ‍£2.82 BILLION STG VERSUS 2.67 BILLION STG IN 2016

* FY DIVIDEND ‍96​ PENCE PER SHARE VERSUS 82 PENCE PER SHARE IN 2016

* GALLIFORD TRY - HAVE A SOLID FORWARD ORDER BOOK AND EXPECT TO DELIVER BOTH FURTHER IMPROVEMENTS IN OPERATING MARGIN AND VOLUME GROWTH IN NEXT FINANCIAL YEAR

* ‍CONSTRUCTION-ORDER BOOK OF £3.6 BILLION (2016: £3.5 BILLION)​

* GALLIFORD TRY PLC - REMAINING ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FINANCIAL TARGETS BY 2021

* GALLIFORD- REMAIN CAUTIOUS ABOUT THE IMPACT OF THE CURRENT POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY AND THE MEDIUM-TERM OUTLOOK FOR THE MACRO ECONOMY

* GALLIFORD- CONSTRUCTION MARKET REMAINS LARGELY POSITIVE, AS THE UK CONTINUES TO REQUIRE SUBSTANTIAL INVESTMENT IN ITS SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC INFRASTRUCTURE

* GALLIFORD TRY PLC - SEES 60 PCT GROWTH IN PROFIT BEFORE TAX TO FY 2021