March 12 (Reuters) - HomeChoice International PLC:

* AUDITED SUMMARISED GROUP FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 AND CASH DIVIDEND DECLARATION

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF 79 CENTS PER SHARE, DOWN 20.2%

* POTENTIAL RISKS FROM VIRUS BEING MANAGED, DO NOT FORESEE IT HAVING MATERIAL IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: