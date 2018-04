April 13 (Reuters) - HomeChoice International PLC:

* GROUP REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED BY 14.1% TO R720.0 MILLION

* RETAIL REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED BY 12.5% TO R540.8 MILLION

* FINANCIAL SERVICES DIVISION REVENUE GROWING BY 19.1% TO R179.2 MILLION IN QUARTER