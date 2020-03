March 30 (Reuters) - Homeland Interactive Technology Ltd :

* FY PROFIT AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME RMB206.8 MILLION VERSUS RMB216.5 MILLION

* DECLARES FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.0661 PER SHARE

* COVID-19 LED TO INCREASE IN GROUP’S DAUS & SALES IN VIRTUAL TOKENS & PRIVATE GAME ROOM CARDS IN FIRST TWO MONTHS OF FY

* WILL BE LIMITED NEGATIVE IMPACT ON BUSINESS CONSIDERING SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PLAYER BASE IN FIRST TWO MONTHS OF FY