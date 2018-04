April 5 (Reuters) - HomeServe PLC:

* HOMESERVE HAS HAD ANOTHER STRONG YEAR, WITH ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX (PBT) EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS¹ AND SIGNIFICANTLY AHEAD OF £112.4 MILLION DELIVERED IN FY17

* TOTAL CUSTOMERS INCREASED TO 8.4M FROM 7.8M (MARCH 2017)

* ALL BUSINESSES TRADED AS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF, WITH AN EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE IN NORTH AMERICA