BRIEF-Homeserve says trading for April 1 to July 20 in line with expectation​

July 21 (Reuters) - Homeserve Plc:

* ‍Trading for April 1 to July 20, 2017 was in line with expectation​

* ‍FY18 trading expected to be more significantly weighted towards second half​

* North America remains strong with 2.5 million new households added during April 1 to July 20, 2017​

* ‍UK business is performing as anticipated during April 1 to July 20, 2017​

* ‍says performance in France, Spain and Italy is also on track, with all three businesses focused on developing new and existing partnerships​