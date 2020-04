BRIEF-Homeserve Sees FY Adj Pretax Profit To Be Ahead Of Consensus Expectations

April 7 (Reuters) - HomeServe PLC:

* HOMESERVE PLC - TRADING STATEMENT

* HOMESERVE - IN FY20 ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX EXPECTED TO BE AHEAD OF CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS AT C.£181M (FY19: £161.7M), UP 12%

* HOMESERVE PLC - TOTAL FACILITIES NOW AMOUNT TO C.£780M INCLUDING ADDITION OF A NEW £50M REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ON 30 MARCH 2020

* HOMESERVE PLC - BOARD’S CURRENT DECISION IS NOT TO FURLOUGH OR MAKE REDUNDANT ANY STAFF IN COURSE OF COVID-19 LOCKDOWNS

* HOMESERVE PLC - BOARD WILL CONSIDER ITS FULL YEAR DIVIDEND OPTIONS IN ADVANCE OF PUBLICATION OF FULL YEAR RESULTS