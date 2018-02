Feb 26 (Reuters) - Homestreet Inc:

* HOMESTREET CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF BLUE LION DIRECTOR NOTICE OF NOMINATIONS AND PROPOSALS

* HOMESTREET - PREVIOUSLY CONCLUDED IT WOULD NOT BE IN "BEST INTEREST" OF SHAREHOLDERS TO APPOINT BLUE LION’S CHARLES GRIEGE JR TO BOARD - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2EUn3FL) Further company coverage: