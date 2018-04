BRIEF-Homestreet ‍Court Ruled In Favor Of Homestreet With Regard To Lawsuit Brought By Affiliate Of Roaring Blue Lion Capital​

April 2 (Reuters) - HomeStreet Inc:

* ‍COURT RULED IN FAVOR OF HOMESTREET WITH REGARD TO LAWSUIT BROUGHT BY AFFILIATE OF ROARING BLUE LION CAPITAL​

* ‍COURT AFFIRMED HOMESTREET’S POSITION THAT BLUE LION “FAILED TO COMPLY WITH COMPANY’S ADVANCE NOTICE BYLAW”​

* ‍BLUE LION’S DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS & PROPOSALS FOR 2018 ANNUAL MEETING WILL BE “DISREGARDED”​

* ‍NO PROXIES IN FAVOR OF BLUE LION’S NOMINEES/ PROPOSALS WILL BE RECOGNIZED

* ‍NO VOTES CAST IN FAVOR OF BLUE LION'S NOMINEES OR PROPOSALS WILL BE TABULATED AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING​