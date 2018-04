April 9 (Reuters) - HomeStreet Inc:

* ON APRIL 6, BLUE LION OPPORTUNITY MASTER FUND FILED FOR THE DISMISSAL OF ACTION FILED WITH THE COURT AGAINST CO

* BLOMF FILED FOR VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL WITHOUT PREJUDICE FOLLOWING COURT’S MARCH 30 DENIAL OF BLOMF’S MOTION FOR PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION

* ON APRIL 6, COURT DENIED AS MOOT BLUE LION OPPORTUNITY MASTER FUND'S MOTION TO COMPEL CO TO PRODUCE SOME BOOKS &RECORDS