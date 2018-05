May 23 (Reuters) - HomeStreet Inc:

* HOMESTREET INC - HOMESTREET AGAIN RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE WHITE PROXY CARD TO ENSURE THEIR VOTES ARE COUNTED

* HOMESTREET - THERE IS SUBSTANTIAL RISK THAT CO WILL NOT BE ABLE TO COUNT VOTES ON ROARING BLUE LION’S BLUE PROXY CARD, INCLUDING FOR QUORUM PURPOSES

* HOMESTREET INC - CO WILL COUNT VOTES ON BLUE PROXY CARDS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING ON PROVISIONAL BASIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: