BRIEF-Homestreet Reports Q1 EPS $0.22

April 23 (Reuters) - HomeStreet Inc:

* HOMESTREET INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22

* HOMESTREET INC QTRLY CORE NET INCOME OF $0.21 PER DILUTED SHARE

* COST REDUCTION INITIATIVE EXECUTED IN APRIL 2018 IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN $12.4 MILLION OF PLANNED PERSONNEL & OTHER ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS

* HOMESTREET INC QTRLY DEPOSITS INCREASED TO $5.05 BILLION, UP 6 PCT FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 10% FROM MARCH 31, 2017

* HOMESTREET INC QTRLY LOANS HELD FOR INVESTMENT GREW TO $4.78 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF $250.9 MILLION, OR 6%, FROM $4.53 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

* COST REDUCTION ACTIONS IN APRIL RESULTED IN HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF 86 FTE AND DECREASE IN NON-PERSONNEL RELATED EXPENSES