April 27 (Reuters) - HomeTown Bankshares Corp:

* HOMETOWN BANKSHARES CORPORATION REPORTS INCREASED MARKET SHARE AND EARNINGS GROWTH FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20

* NET INTEREST INCOME WAS UP 6% IN Q1 2018 OVER PRIOR YEAR