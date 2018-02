Feb 16 (Reuters) - HomeTown Bankshares Corp:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* ‍EPS ON A FULLY DILUTED BASIS OF $0.07 FOR Q4 2017​

* ‍CORE REVENUES FOR Q4 OF $6.1 MILLION IN 2017, UP 6% OR $341,000 OVER Q4 2016​

* ‍NET INTEREST INCOME IN Q4 2017 INCREASED $323,000 TO $4.5 MILLION FROM Q4 OF 2016​