March 16 (Reuters) - Homology Medicines Inc:

* HOMOLOGY MEDICINES ANNOUNCES PEER-REVIEWED PUBLICATION OF HMI-102 INVESTIGATIONAL GENE THERAPY DEMONSTRATING RESTORATION OF NORMAL METABOLIC PATHWAY IN PKU DISEASE MODEL

* HOMOLOGY MEDICINES - PLANS TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON HMI-102 TRIAL WHEN SELECTING DOSE FOR EXPANSION PART, CURRENTLY ANTICIPATED IN MID-2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: