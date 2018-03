March 2 (Reuters) - Homology Medicines Inc:

* HOMOLOGY MEDICINES INC FILES FOR IPO

* ‍HOMOLOGY MEDICINES INC FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $100 MILLION – SEC FILING​

* HOMOLOGY MEDICINES INC EXPECTS THAT SHARES WILL TRADE ON THE NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET UNDER THE SYMBOL“FIXX”‍​

* ‍HOMOLOGY MEDICINES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, COWEN, EVERCORE ISI, BTIG ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2oLE5z7)