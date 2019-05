BRIEF-Homology Medicines Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.64

May 13 (Reuters) - Homology Medicines Inc:

* HOMOLOGY MEDICINES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.64

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.53 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2019, HOMOLOGY HAD APPROXIMATELY $188.0 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS

* EXPECTS ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS WILL ALLOW COMPANY TO CONTINUE ITS OPERATIONS INTO Q4 OF 2021

* COLLABORATION REVENUE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 WAS $0.3 MILLION, COMPARED TO $1.1 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* CO AND NOVARTIS CONTINUE TO WORK TOGETHER ON TWO OPHTHALMIC PROGRAMS AND SEEK TO IDENTIFY NEW TARGETS FOR PARTNERSHIP