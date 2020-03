March 12 (Reuters) - Homology Medicines Inc:

* HOMOLOGY MEDICINES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT ACCOMPLISHMENTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.55

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.68 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* BASED ON CURRENT PROJECTIONS, HOMOLOGY EXPECTS CASH RESOURCES TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2021