Jan 5 (Reuters) - HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY Co Ltd :

* Says its unit Wonderful Stars Pte Ltd acquires 63.4 million shares of Indian firm Rising Stars Mobile India Private Limited, for $99.9 million

* Says the unit reaches stake in Rising Stars Mobile India Private Limited to 99.95 percent (129.8 million shares)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/J56JZH

