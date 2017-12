Dec 20(Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd

* Says co’s unit HEROIC LEGEND ENTERPRISES LTD disposes 273,600 shares of Olympus Corporation for 1.17 billion yen in total (4,269.1146 yen per share)

* Gain from sale of these shares is T$110.9 million

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dHW3Ro

