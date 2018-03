March 19 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd

* Says its unit Hongfujin Precision Industry (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. disposed 4 million shares of Shenzhen YUTO Packaging Technology Co., Ltd., at the average price of 50.22 yuan per share, or for 200.9 million yuan in total

* Gain from the disposition was 189.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/dHvmAz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)