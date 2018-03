March 23 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd

* Says its unit FUTAIHUA INDUSTRIAL (SHENZHEN) CO.,LTD. obtained shares of Hongfu Innovation(Hangzhou)Co., Ltd ., for 18.7 million yuan and injected capital of 80 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/zRfhSC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)