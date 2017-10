Sept 13 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Hon Hai Precision Industry to invest over 37.5 billion yuan ($5.74 billion) into a smartphone plant and other investments in Chinese city of Nanjing - Nikkei‍​

* Hon Hai's chinese unit reached agreement with Jiangsu Province city that includes possible investments like LCD TV plant, research and development site - Nikkei‍​ Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2wWhPJ2) Further company coverage: