BRIEF-Hon Hai's Plan To List Foxconn Industrial Internet In Shanghai Approved By Shareholders

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd :

* SAYS ITS PLAN TO LIST SUBSIDIARY FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO ON SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE WAS APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS

* SAYS APPROXIMATELY 10 PERCENT OF FII’S SHARES WILL BE CONVERTED TO FLOATING STOCK, WITH HON HAI MAINTAINING APPROXIMATELY 85 PERCENT OF FII SHARES

* SAYS THE PRICING AND TIMELINE FOR FII’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING ARE TO BE DETERMINED

* SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE TO MAKE SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS IN INFRASTRUCTURE AND OTHER AREAS THAT WILL BE INSTRUMENTAL IN ITS TRANSFORMATION INTO A BIG DATA-DRIVEN, AI AND ROBOTIC TECHNOLOGY-BASED INDUSTRIAL INTERNET COMPANY

* SAYS THIS INCLUDES INCREASING THE DEVELOPMENT AND DEPLOYMENT OF ROBOTS IN THE MANUFACTURING PROCESS, FROM 60,000 ROBOTS CURRENTLY TO 200,000 ROBOTS IN THE NEXT FEW YEARS