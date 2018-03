March 27 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd

* SAYS UNIT FOXCONN INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY TO MERGE WITH BELKIN INTERNATIONAL INC

* SAYS THE MERGER CAN INCREASE VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS BY OBTAINING TALENTS, TECHNOLOGICAL KNOW-HOW, MARKETS, AND A REASONABLE PRICE IN THE LONG RUN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)